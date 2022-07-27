Lincoln man’s car stolen and set on fire amid series of car fires

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man is figuring out his next steps after his car was stolen from his driveway in east Lincoln and set on fire earlier this week.

Lincoln police said car thefts are on the rise this summer compared to last year.

Andrew Eastman woke up Sunday morning to find his car gone. Eastman said he saw his car being driven around town, then got a call on Tuesday that it was set on fire.

“I come outside, I’m looking and I’m like ‘where’s my car?,’” Eastman said.

Eastman had just returned form a fishing trip. About 24 hours after that, his car, a 2003 Hyundai Sonata that was filled with fishing gear, was gone.

“The neighbors across the street have video surveillance around 1 o’clock someone had gotten into my car,” Eastman said. “It looks like there were three kids they rummaged around for a while. The sensor light turned on. They didn’t care about our cameras either. They got out of the car, they walk away down the sidewalk, and then they come back and that’s when you hear my car start up and then they back up and drive away.”

Eastman spotted his car being driven around Lincoln several times.

“The few times that I seen the kids in my car driving around, people hold their phone up and do selfies,” Eastman said. “I feel like they were holding it above them through the back window to maybe see me following them.”

He said he saw his car for the last time about 30 minutes before getting a call from police on Monday night, that his car had been set on fire.

“It just sucks that it happened,” Eastman said.

LPD said car thefts are up 40 percent compared to this time last year, with 35 percent of stolen cars left unlocked with keys inside.

“That’s another easily done habit is just leaving your keys in your car because you’re only going to be gone a few minutes,” said LPD Captain Todd Kocian. “But it might be just those few minutes it’s gonna take for someone to hop in your car, take it and be gone.”

Eastman admits his car was unlocked with the keys inside when it was stolen, and estimates a loss of around $4,000 to $5,000.

“They rummaged through the vehicles in the driveway as well before they stumbled across me leaving the keys accidentally on the floor board. Coming home at 3 in the morning I slid them under the floor mat,” Eastman said. “I didn’t think anything of it.”

In Eastman’s neighborhood in just a matter of weeks, LPD has reported three separate car fires.

LPD said they are aware of a TikTok trend where Kia or Hyundai vehicles are stolen using a USB cord. Just this week, two teens were caught at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo trying to use that method to steal a parked car. So far, that incident has not been linked to Eastman’s, but it was linked to a different car theft from earlier this month.

“I lost all my fishing supplies in the trunk,” Eastman said. “Mine and my brothers poles, we had poles, tackle bags, nets. I’m more upset about that.”

Eastman said he has a GoFundMe set up to help buy him a new vehicle. He said he only had liability insurance and won’t be getting any help from insurance.

