Iowa corrections report inmate missing from work release facility

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Corrections reported an inmate missing from work release Wednesday afternoon.

It’s reported Zachary Russell White, 21, didn’t come back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility Tuesday which is required.

White is described as 5′7, 191 lbs, and transitioned to the facility in April.

Officials advise contacting local police.

Zachary Russell White, 21. (PHOTO: Iowa Department of Corrections)

