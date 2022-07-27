Advertisement

Inside Big Red Fan Day at Memorial Stadium

Wednesday morning the Huskers will hold their first preseason practice.
In the midst of the Huskers faithful on the eve of pre-season practice.
By Brent Weber
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Normally the two pre-season happenings, media day and fan day, are on different dates but with the Huskers opener against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland just 31 days from now, the schedule is a bit compacted.

Thousands of fans come to Memorial Stadium every year, with the weather usually the only thing affecting attendance.

All the players are on hand signing autographs, and while Coach Scott Frost and a few others were in Indianapolis for media day, they jetted home to be here tonight.

For the fans and players, Tuesday’s fan day brings a clean slate for the Huskers.

