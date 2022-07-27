How they voted: PACT Act votes cast by Nebraska, Iowa senators

US Capitol building
US Capitol building(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Updated: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT
(WOWT) - Here’s how senators from Nebraska and Iowa voted on the cloture vote on the PACT Act last week.

S-3373 was put forward to honor the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, which aims to provide care to veterans exposed to toxic materials while serving their country as well as fund research on those health impacts; it also bolsters staffing and hiring at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Wednesday’s vote was 55-42, but needed 60 votes to advance.

CNN contributed to this report.

