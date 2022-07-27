Advertisement

Federal judge sentences Omaha man for attempted sex trafficking of a minor

He was arrested after arranging an encounter with an undercover agent posing as a 15-year-old girl.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 34-year-old Omaha man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for trying to traffic a minor for sex in 2020.

Following a jury trial that lasted a day and a half, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Hammaduzzaman Syed on Tuesday, according to a release from Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell’s office. Following his sentence, Syed will also serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal court system.

Syed was arrested after texting a phone number on Nov. 17, 2020, found on an ad posted to Skip the Games, a website commonly used for prostitution, according to the release. After conversing with an undercover deputy posing as a 15-year-old girl, Syed arranged a meeting for a half-hour of sex for $100 and traveled to the location with condoms and the payment.

The case, brought forth as part of Project Safe Childhood, was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the FBI’s Child Enticement and Human Trafficking Task Force.

