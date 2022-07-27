Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Heading into a drier, eventually hotter, pattern

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty storm chances are making a return to the forecast for our Wednesday night. Chances build from the NW after 8PM with best chances in the Metro late this evening into early Thursday morning. Storms and showers will be spotty with many areas missing out.

Rain chances tonight into Thursday (wowt)

Highs fall back to the mid 80s Thursday with less humidity. It will be comfortable under clearing skies for the afternoon. We’ll stay in the mid 80s for the rest of thre week with generally low humidity.

Muggy Meter (wowt)

Humidity climbs to kick off next week and so will the temperatures... beginning Monday we make the jump into the 90s and it’ll get warmer each day from there. By the middle of next week we will be near 100.

Next 5 days (wowt)

