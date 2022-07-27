Advertisement

Council Bluffs man sentenced for sex trafficking

Published: Jul. 27, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs, IA man has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for sex trafficking two young adults between Iowa and Nebraska.

Jesse Cody, 34, was convicted earlier of trafficking an 18-year-old in foster care and a 19-year-old woman who was living in Omaha. Chief United States District Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. sentenced him Tuesday in federal court.

The U.S. Department of Justice says during the trial, the foster care victim said Cody forced her to have sex with men for money “for Cody’s financial gain”. The victim testified that Cody beat, raped, and choked her when she would refuse to comply with his demands.

The second victim, who was in college at the time, was induced into sex trafficking by “misrepresenting to the victim the money that she could make and the lifestyle that she would lead and then Cody took most of the money himself,” according to a statement.

