Advertisement

Bond reduced for Omaha woman, suspect in 5-year-old’s death

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The bond for a woman who is a suspect in a 5-year-old boy’s death was reduced Wednesday.

Antonea Cannon’s bond was reduced from $500,000 to $100,000, meaning she will have to come up with $10,000 to get out of jail.

She has been at the Douglas County Jail since March 3 when she was arrested for intentional child abuse resulting in death.

Antonea Cannon
Antonea Cannon(Omaha Police Department)

She was the caretaker for Jaylen Hearnes, 5, who died, according to investigators, from injuries consistent with severe child abuse.

Her case has also been delayed with pre-trial motions and her motions were pushed back again to September 6.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A medical helicopter prepares to receive a patient after an incident Monday, July 25, 2022, at...
Two remain at Nebraska Medicine after incident at Bennington Lake
Omaha Police
Pedestrian struck, killed in south Omaha
Beatrice hotel worker accused in wedding theft
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers
Millard parents and educators remain hopeful for new school year

Latest News

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska AG joins lawsuit against USDA over LGBTQ school guidance
FILE - In this May 5, 2019 file photo, Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway,...
DOJ: Warren Buffett company discriminated against Black homebuyers
WOWT Judge David May
Gov. Reynolds appoints appeals judge to Iowa Supreme Court
President Biden
Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska