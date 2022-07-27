Bond reduced for Omaha woman, suspect in 5-year-old’s death

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The bond for a woman who is a suspect in a 5-year-old boy’s death was reduced Wednesday.

Antonea Cannon’s bond was reduced from $500,000 to $100,000, meaning she will have to come up with $10,000 to get out of jail.

She has been at the Douglas County Jail since March 3 when she was arrested for intentional child abuse resulting in death.

Antonea Cannon (Omaha Police Department)

She was the caretaker for Jaylen Hearnes, 5, who died, according to investigators, from injuries consistent with severe child abuse.

Her case has also been delayed with pre-trial motions and her motions were pushed back again to September 6.

