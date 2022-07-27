Advertisement

Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska

President Biden
President Biden(MGN / The White House)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - President Biden has approved a request for a federal disaster declaration for a portion of Nebraska that suffered damage from severe storms and straight-line winds in May.

The designation allows state, local and tribal governments, and some private nonprofit organizations to access federal funding on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and for the repair or replacement of damaged facilities.

The declaration covers 20 counties from central to northeastern Nebraska: Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Cuming, Custer, Dixon, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Knox, Logan, Pierce, Polk, Sherman, Thurston, Valley, Wayne, Wheeler, and York.

The National Weather Services says a line of storms that moved through the eastern half of the state on May 12 generated straight-line winds of up to 100 mph in some places, downing power lines, poles, and trees, and damaging buildings.

