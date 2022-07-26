Two remain hospitalized after incident at Bennington Lake

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released a few more details about Monday’s boating incident that left three people injured.

At 11:09 a.m. Monday, authorities were called to 176th Street and Island Circle after reports that people riding innertubes were in need of help, the release states.

Two girls, ages 8 and 15, were transported from the scene in ambulances, and a 47-year-old man was transported via medical helicopter. All three were taken to Nebraska Medicine. Officials told 6 News on Tuesday that the man was in serious condition, the 15-year-old was listed in critical condition, and the 8-year-old was no longer at the hospital.

According to a Tuesday release, DCSO said authorities were still investigating the incident but confirmed that alcohol and drugs were not a factor.

Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department said at the scene Monday afternoon that three people were injured and suffering “very traumatic injuries” that likely include brain and spinal injuries as well as injuries to the lower extremities.

Hudson said Monday that investigators believed a juvenile was driving a boat pulling the three people on innertubes and struck a bridge abutment, the concrete side that holds the island bridge up on the lake.

DCSO also has the boat in its crime lab to assist with the investigation.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

