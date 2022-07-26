Advertisement

Three arrested for Omaha smoke shop robbery

Police arrest
Police arrest(Arizona's Family)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police say they have arrested three people after investigating the robbery of a smoke shop Sunday.

A store employee said two males stole various items and left after flashing a gun at the 402 Smoke Shop north of 108th and West Maple.

Two of the suspects are juveniles. The third is identified as Christopher Mulvey, 18. He was booked into the Douglas County jail for one count of robbery.

Christopher Mulvey From Omaha Police Department
Christopher Mulvey From Omaha Police Department(WOWT)

Police say they have not completed their investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or leave a tip on the P3 Tips mobile app or Omaha Crime Stoppers website.

