Stuff the Bus: School supplies given to students in need

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week, many of you helped make a big difference for kids this school year at our annual 6 News Stuff the Bus Back to School Drive.

Monday volunteers with Collective for Youth and other partners sorted through all those donations and filled boxes with the appropriate school supplies.

The boxes will be taken directly to local public schools where kids participate in after-school programs.

Many backpacks, pencils and notebooks will go to kids that need them.

The boxes are packed special, to make sure each after-school program is getting what students need the most.

“In the past, we used to stuff the backpacks,” said Megan Addison, the Executive Director of Collective for Youth. “Each backpack had certain items. Then we realized not everybody needs all the same things. So instead the sites get a variety of the different supplies, and then that way they can meet the need, if it’s a backpack they need or notebooks they need, or pencils they need.”

“The after-school programs being able to provide this for about 20-30% of their student population is amazing,” said Brianna White, the Side Director with Sherman Elementary and Civic Nebraska.

Scheels alone donated more than 1,200 backpacks.

Backpacks are the most expensive supplies and are usually the most needed.

Among the nearly 33,000 items donated were 13,692 pencils; 4,766 pens; 2,585 erasers; 1,955 folders; and 1,592 notebooks.

“We know one of the most exciting things about going back to school is having new supplies, being excited about being there and really being able to walk into the door and be ready to learn, and that’s what these supplies will do for them,” said Addison.

Today’s boxing included volunteers from Children’s Hospital, Urban League, Kids Can, Completely Kids, Civic Nebraska, Henry Doorly Zoo and staff for Collective for Youth.

The supplies will be delivered to schools by the end of Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.