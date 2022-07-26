Advertisement

Stolen car set on fire in southeast Lincoln

(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes a recently stolen car was purposely set on fire in southeast Lincoln.

At 11:30 p.m. on Monday, officers and Lincoln firefighters responded to 80th and Myrtle Streets on a report of a car fire.

LPD said investigators determined the burned vehicle had been reported stolen on Sunday from Rosewood Drive, a little over a mile from where the car was set on fire.

According to police, this is being investigated as an arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

