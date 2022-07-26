Advertisement

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmer air returns with a few storms possible today

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting with quite a few low clouds and temperatures in the 60s. I’m tracking a a few showers and storms to the northwest that could hold together and bring a few sprinkles later this morning. Overall I expect those to fizzle out mostly before they get here. Clouds will be tough to shake most of the day though and we’ll have highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

A little afternoon clearing is likely leading to just enough warming and the threat of a few storms after 4pm. They’ll be spotty and mostly below severe limits but an isolated stronger storm is possible. Most should exit by midnight and the rest of the night will be quiet.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

We’ll likely be a bit warmer Wednesday and again see a few storms after 6pm move north to south through the area. Overall, there again won’t be many and they likely won’t be severe. That’s all after warming to near 90 degrees.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Cooler 80s are likely the rest of the week into the weekend before some big time heat return heading into the first full week of August. There are likely to be several days next week that make a run at 100 degrees.

8 to 14 Temp Outlook
8 to 14 Temp Outlook(WOWT)

