LIVE: Omaha mayor submits city budget plan for 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert sent the City Council her budget plan for the upcoming year on Tuesday.

Speaking to the council in the city’s legislative chambers Tuesday afternoon, the mayor said that in addition to key projects in the city, the budget also emphasizes funding for police and fire departments, calling it “our top priority.”

“As our city grows, the calls for emergency services increase,” she said. “We must have trained personnel and up-to-date, safe apparatus to provide the best emergency response possible.”

Stothert also emphasized that the city’s property tax was unchanged, noting that Omaha would “once again... not implement the increase approved by voters in 2020 to fund the Street Preservation Program.

“We are in the third year of this program and can continue without raising the levy with good cash management and existing bond capacity,” she said.

The mayor also made sure to mention the significant increase in the city’s library budget to implement plans for a “world-class library system,” culminating in a new central library at 72nd and Dodge streets.

The public hearing on the city’s budget will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16 in the city’s legislative chambers.

