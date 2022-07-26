Omaha City Council approves $20M to central library project

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday the Omaha City Council voted on and approved contributing $20 million to bring a central library to 72nd and Dodge.

Just a few hours earlier, several people were asked to keep the Douglas County Board of Commissioners in the loop about the project.

They were told that libraries all over the world are having to adapt to the changes we see in the world – and Omaha is no different.

The idea behind the new central library is to strengthen its service to the community by bringing people with ideas and innovation together in a modern setting.

“Yes, books. Yes, physical collections but also programs that address the digital divide,” said Rachel Jacobson with Heritage Omaha. “And safe, adaptable and inclusive spaces for all community members.”

Jacobson said they could break ground on the project sometime late next summer and it could open as early as two years later.

It will go in place of the “Do Space” which will continue to be a part of the new library.

