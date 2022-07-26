Advertisement

Huskers at Big Ten Media Days: Frost talks Ireland, NIL, 2022 season outlook

The Big Ten media days start Tuesday.
By Joe Nugent and Gina Dvorak
Jul. 26, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS (WOWT) - Taking the stage at Big Ten Media Days on Tuesday morning, Huskers Coach Scott Frost answered questions about more than just the upcoming season.

The Huskers open against Northwestern in Ireland on Aug. 27.

Frost said he’s looking forward to heading to another country, but that the team’s focus is on the football game.

“We won’t have time to look around much, but I’m looking forward to the experience,” he said.

Looping back around to the fall season, Frost said the roster is deep this year, “and there will be a lot of competition.”

The coach also talked about navigating NIL, admitting it can be a distraction and have a lot of time demands. It’s like a job, he said, and he’s counting on his players to be smart and manage their schedules.

He said NIL does give the players an opportunity to be more visible in the state.

Frost wasn’t giving any hints about line-ups. Red-shirting decisions will happen at the end of fall camp, he said. They’ll be working on building a team, not just a collection of players.

Frost didn’t say much about the possible addition of teams to the conference.

“The Big Ten is doing a good job of putting themselves in a good position,” he said.

On an adjacent stage, Travis Vokolek talked about the Huskers’ mindset heading into the fall season.

Ahead of Frost’s appearance at the mic, Garrett Nelson talked about how he is preparing for competition.

In lieu of an official Big Ten poll, which the conference stopped sponsoring several years ago, an annual media poll released Monday by cleveland.com put Nebraska as high as second on several ballots but finishing fifth in the west.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

