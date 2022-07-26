Huskers at Big Ten Media Day in a prove it year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - What’s new this year? A ton, and the Huskers want to keep it that way the entire season. Garrett Nelson said he’s tired of people trashing the team and his head coach. Scott Frost says not calling plays makes him a little sad but he will still be involved. He’s not concerned about the pressure this year either, saying there’s pressure at every Big Ten program and it doesn’t change.

Good news on the injury front, Scott Frost said Casey Thompson is full go, ready for camp, off the hand injury that plagued him last season at Texas. Same with Teddy Prochazka, who suffered that bad knee injury last season.

A lot of change this offseason, how has it played out among returning players? Travis Vokolek and Garrett Nelson explain it, the team is tighter #Huskers pic.twitter.com/A9pV1Izfbu — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) July 26, 2022

Trev Alberts also answered questions, and so far through this offseason he’s seeing good things inside the program.

The underlying theme this season will be the future of the head coach position. No doubt winning games and not making a change is the ideal path. Here's Trev Alberts on what he wants to see from the #Huskers pic.twitter.com/p1ahQc35bj — Joe Nugent (@joenuge) July 26, 2022

Less than a month out from adding USC and UCLA Kevin Warren says the conference will be aggressive when it comes to potential future Big Ten expansion. Adding “I am embracing change I’m going to be very aggressive... We have to do it the right way for the right reasons at the right time.”

