Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska

July 26, 2022
In less than a week, another quake rattles the ground in southern Nebraska
By David Stoltz
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The ground could be felt shaking again along the Nebraska-Kansas border as a second earthquake within a week’s time occurred Tuesday morning.

The 3.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7:04 a.m. and was located approximately six miles WSW of Superior in north central Jewell County, Kansas. This is similar to the quake that was felt a little over a week ago as far as north as York, Nebraska.

No word yet on how far this recent quake was felt.

