Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The ground could be felt shaking again along the Nebraska-Kansas border as a second earthquake within a week’s time occurred Tuesday morning.

The 3.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7:04 a.m. and was located approximately six miles WSW of Superior in north central Jewell County, Kansas. This is similar to the quake that was felt a little over a week ago as far as north as York, Nebraska.

No word yet on how far this recent quake was felt.

We just had our second small earthquake in a month's time in South Nebraska/North Kansas. Magnitude of 3.6. Occurred ~5.6 miles WSW of Superior. @KSNBLocal4 pic.twitter.com/5MbPo5oHUO — Kyle J Gillett (@wxkylegillett) July 26, 2022

