Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty storm chances ahead of a drier end to the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty storm chances are making a return to the forecast for our Tuesday evening and nighttime hours. Chances keep to the W and NW of the Metro through the early evening with isolated severe potential... a couple of storms may bring up to 1″ hail and strong wind gusts as they move into E Nebraska.

Severe storm potential (wowt)

After 9PM storm chances increase for the Metro. This could bring a few downpours and storms track SE with best chances ending shortly after midnight.

Isolated storms tonight (wowt)

Wednesday will be a bit on the muggy side with highs near seasonal, 88 in the Metro. The evening hours bring returning spotty showers and storms that last into early Thursday before noticeably drier air moves in. With less humidity and highs in the 80s the end of the week will be comfortable for this time of year.

Spotty Wednesday evening storms (wowt)

Humidity climbs to kick off next week and so will the temperatures... beginning Monday we make the jump into the 90s and it’ll get warmer each day from there. By the middle of next week we will be near 100.

HOT next week (wowt)

