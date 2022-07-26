Advertisement

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty scam

By Jacqueline Fernandez
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning on Tuesday about a jury duty scam in the area.

DCSO said in a news release that deputies received two calls about someone claiming to be a captain with the Sheriff’s Office and asking for payment for missing jury duty.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that they will never call to elicit funds for missing jury duty to settle an arrest warrant. Deputies said if you receive a similar call, please hang up and give them a call at any of the numbers listed on the DCSO website to let them know.

The public can also use omahasheriff.org to search their name for any valid warrants.

