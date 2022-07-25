Advertisement

Three people rescued after vehicle plunged into south Lincoln creek

A vehicle landed upside down in a ravine in south Lincoln Monday afternoon. Three people were rescued from the car. No serious injuries.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Emergency crews rescued three people after their vehicle landed upside down in a ravine in south Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Bob Watton said they responded to a report of a person trapped in a vehicle near 40th Street and Faulkner Drive on Monday around 2:15 p.m.

Watton said it appears they drove too fast through a parking lot and landed upside down in a creek. It’s a 20-foot drop off where the vehicle landed.

Two people sustained only minor injuries and a third has moderate injures. All three people were taken to the hospital to be examined.

Capitol Towing helped remove the car from the creek.

Watton said gas leaked out of the car and down the creek bed into the pond, so the health department is on site isolating the gas in the waterway.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities reveal more information about a fatal shooting at an Iowa park
Boy, 9, survives fatal Iowa state park shooting
A medical helicopter prepares to receive a patient after an incident Monday, July 25, 2022, at...
Three people hurt in incident at Bennington Lake
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Fremont County campers
1 dead, 1 injured in Harrison County crash
Omaha house fire causes estimated $375,000 in damages

Latest News

Big Ten Football Media Days is happening Tuesday and Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in...
Big Ten Media Day preview: unofficial poll, ten man all-conference team
6 News On Your Side: Volunteers sort "Stuff the Bus" donations
Stuff the Bus: School supplies given to students in need
Emily's Monday evening forecast
New traffic signal in Papillion aimed at pedestrian safety