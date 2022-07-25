Advertisement

Stolen vehicles found by Omaha Police during Benson search

Omaha Police block off a street in Benson
Omaha Police block off a street in Benson(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police conducted a search while looking for stolen vehicles.

Several stolen motorcycles and a boat were allegedly found when Omaha Police searched a lot over the weekend. Police got a warrant to search the lot in the Benson neighborhood near 61st and Binney after receiving reports of stolen vehicles.

One vehicle found was a boat that was reported missing earlier this month. According to Omaha Police, a man reported that his boat and trailer had gone missing from a storage facility near 45th and McKinley Street.

The victim says he left his Sea-Doo Speedster Bombarder on a 16-foot trailer at the storage facility on May 29, but when he returned on July 11, both the boat and the trailer were missing. The boat was valued at $12,000.

According to police, the victim said the storage facility has a passcode entry gate that opens automatically when leaving. The victim had a hitch lock and a padlock on the trailer tongue.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities reveal more information about a fatal shooting at an Iowa park
Boy, 9, survives fatal Iowa state park shooting
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Fremont County campers
1 dead, 1 injured in Harrison County crash
Omaha house fire causes estimated $375,000 in damages
21-year-old Dylan Landa arrested late Friday.
Fugitive arrested ordering late night snack

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Douglas County Health Department reports fourth monkeypox case
A medical helicopter prepares to receive a patient after an incident Monday, July 25, 2022, at...
LIVE: Rescue teams retrieve tubers from Bennington Lake
Federal court sentences Omaha man for child porn
6 First Alert Traffic: M.U.D. working on 24th Street in Omaha in coming weeks
Three people were injured in an early morning rollover crash
Three injured in Omaha rollover crash