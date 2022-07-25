Stolen vehicles found by Omaha Police during Benson search

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police conducted a search while looking for stolen vehicles.

Several stolen motorcycles and a boat were allegedly found when Omaha Police searched a lot over the weekend. Police got a warrant to search the lot in the Benson neighborhood near 61st and Binney after receiving reports of stolen vehicles.

One vehicle found was a boat that was reported missing earlier this month. According to Omaha Police, a man reported that his boat and trailer had gone missing from a storage facility near 45th and McKinley Street.

The victim says he left his Sea-Doo Speedster Bombarder on a 16-foot trailer at the storage facility on May 29, but when he returned on July 11, both the boat and the trailer were missing. The boat was valued at $12,000.

According to police, the victim said the storage facility has a passcode entry gate that opens automatically when leaving. The victim had a hitch lock and a padlock on the trailer tongue.

