Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - MUCH cooler today with on and off showers

By Rusty Lord
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Clouds continue to move in this morning and we’ll start to see more shower activity after 8am. On and off showers are then in the forecast the rest of the day. While the totals likely won’t be all that impressive, any rain is welcomed rain at this point. The best chance of rain will likely be late morning to near noon.

Shower Chances
Shower Chances(WOWT)

Heaviest rain totals will likely be across the south half of the map today with some totals up near 1″ possible for some. It’s likely that the metro area sees less than 0.25″ of rain on this cool and cloudy day.

Monday Rainfall
Monday Rainfall(WOWT)

All the clouds and showers will keep temperatures very cool with highs in the lower 70s for most of us. There may be a couple of spots that don’t make it out of the 60s today.

Monday Forecast
Monday Forecast(WOWT)

We’ll get back to the 80s pretty quickly Tuesday with another chance of showers and storms after 3pm. More rain chances in forecast Wednesday PM into Thursday AM before we likely return to a drier and hotter stretch of weather.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

