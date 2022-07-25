Advertisement

LIVE: Rescue teams retrieve tubers from Bennington Lake

Medical helicopter took at least one person to an Omaha hospital
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Rescue personnel were called to Bennington Lake on Monday morning after reports that people riding innertubes were in need of help.

Neighbors told 6 News that it appeared that the tubers had hit a wall in the middle of the lake.

A medical helicopter landed at the scene to transport at least one person to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities reveal more information about a fatal shooting at an Iowa park
Boy, 9, survives fatal Iowa state park shooting
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Fremont County campers
1 dead, 1 injured in Harrison County crash
Omaha house fire causes estimated $375,000 in damages
21-year-old Dylan Landa arrested late Friday.
Fugitive arrested ordering late night snack

Latest News

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control...
Douglas County Health Department reports fourth monkeypox case
Federal court sentences Omaha man for child porn
6 First Alert Traffic: M.U.D. working on 24th Street in Omaha in coming weeks
Three people were injured in an early morning rollover crash
Three injured in Omaha rollover crash