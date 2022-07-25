LIVE: Rescue teams retrieve tubers from Bennington Lake

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Rescue personnel were called to Bennington Lake on Monday morning after reports that people riding innertubes were in need of help.

Neighbors told 6 News that it appeared that the tubers had hit a wall in the middle of the lake.

A medical helicopter landed at the scene to transport at least one person to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

BREAKING: medical helicopter has landed near Bennington Lake. Haven’t had a chance to talk to investigators yet because of the fluid situation. Initial call reported a tubing accident. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/afIrxbndcU — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) July 25, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

