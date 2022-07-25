LIVE: Rescue teams retrieve tubers from Bennington Lake
Medical helicopter took at least one person to an Omaha hospital
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Rescue personnel were called to Bennington Lake on Monday morning after reports that people riding innertubes were in need of help.
Neighbors told 6 News that it appeared that the tubers had hit a wall in the middle of the lake.
A medical helicopter landed at the scene to transport at least one person to Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
