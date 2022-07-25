Advertisement

Omaha Police investigating armed robbery at 402 Smoke Shop

(WABI)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three unknown men allegedly robbed a local smoke shop over the weekend.

According to Omaha Police, the 402 Smoke Shop near 108th and Emmet was robbed Sunday.

A store employee allegedly told police two white males and a Black male entered the store and stole several items. One of the men allegedly flashed a gun at the employee.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities reveal more information about a fatal shooting at an Iowa park
Boy, 9, survives fatal Iowa state park shooting
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Fremont County campers
1 dead, 1 injured in Harrison County crash
Omaha house fire causes estimated $375,000 in damages
21-year-old Dylan Landa arrested late Friday.
Fugitive arrested ordering late night snack

Latest News

Man drowns in lake at Benson Park in Omaha
Rusty's Morning Forecast
North Omaha OPPD plant
Community shares opinions on possible coal-burning extension at OPPD plant in North Omaha
North Omaha Coal Plant
North Omaha Coal Plant