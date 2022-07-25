Omaha Police investigating armed robbery at 402 Smoke Shop
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three unknown men allegedly robbed a local smoke shop over the weekend.
According to Omaha Police, the 402 Smoke Shop near 108th and Emmet was robbed Sunday.
A store employee allegedly told police two white males and a Black male entered the store and stole several items. One of the men allegedly flashed a gun at the employee.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.
