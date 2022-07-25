Omaha Police investigating armed robbery at 402 Smoke Shop

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three unknown men allegedly robbed a local smoke shop over the weekend.

According to Omaha Police, the 402 Smoke Shop near 108th and Emmet was robbed Sunday.

A store employee allegedly told police two white males and a Black male entered the store and stole several items. One of the men allegedly flashed a gun at the employee.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

