Man drowns in lake at Benson Park in Omaha

(Source: Associated Press)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rescue personnel were called to Benson Park near 72nd Street and Military Avenue on Saturday afternoon after a man jumped into the lake there and didn’t resurface.

Authorities were called to the area at 2:48 p.m. Saturday. Witnesses told Omaha Police and Fire departments that William Rademacker, 58, had been drinking and jumped into the lake at Benson Park for a swim.

The death was accidental, according to the OPD report.

OFD personnel were able to retrieve Rademacker’s body from the water. He was then handed over to representatives of a local funeral home.

