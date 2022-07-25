Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for five counties impacted by severe weather

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news conference in Johnston, Iowa. A new disclosure report shows an owner of a large pork production company that disproportionately benefited from an Iowa coronavirus aid program recently donated $25,000 to Reynolds' campaign last month. Mary Ann Christensen, board member of Christensen Farms and part of the family that owns the company, made the donation Dec. 29, according to the filing made public Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for five Iowa Counties - Allamakee, Clayton, Harrison, Shelby, and Winneshiek - in order to allow state resources to be utilized to help respond to and recover from the effects of severe weather.

Qualifying residents in these counties may apply for the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program, which provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a family of three. The grants could be used for home or car repairs, replacement of food or clothing, or temporary housing expenses. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Human Services website at https://dhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs.

Residents may also apply to the Disaster Case Management Program would assign a case manager to work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. You can find more information on that at www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities reveal more information about a fatal shooting at an Iowa park
Boy, 9, survives fatal Iowa state park shooting
A medical helicopter prepares to receive a patient after an incident Monday, July 25, 2022, at...
Three people hurt in incident at Bennington Lake
Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Fremont County campers
1 dead, 1 injured in Harrison County crash
Omaha house fire causes estimated $375,000 in damages

Latest News

Omaha neighbors say portion of Bancroft Street in desperate need of paving
Startup Omaha Week.
Entrepreneurs get connected at Startup Omaha Week
Big Ten Football Media Days is happening Tuesday and Wednesday at Lucas Oil Stadium in...
Big Ten Media Day preview: unofficial poll, ten man all-conference team
6 News On Your Side: Volunteers sort "Stuff the Bus" donations
Stuff the Bus: School supplies given to students in need
Emily's Monday evening forecast