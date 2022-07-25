Federal court sentences Omaha man for child porn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Adam J. Bindel of Omaha, was sentenced Friday in federal court by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. to five years in prison plus five years supervised for possessing child pornography. Bindel was arrested after the Nebraska State Patrol investigated a report from its Cyber Tipline by instant messaging app Kik received in March 2021. The tip indicated that a user had uploaded child porn images and videos. Bindel was contacted March 30, 2021, at his home, where he admitted to looking at and sharing child porn online, an image of which was found on his phone after he consented to a search of the device, the U.S. Attorney’s report states. This case was brought forward as part of Project Safe Childhood.

Jeremy Davis, 45, of Oshkosh, was sentenced Friday in federal court for distributing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced him to five years and 10 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release. On March 5, 2020, a confidential informant for a task force from the Western Nebraska Intelligence Narcotics Group, also known as WING, bought 28 grams of meth from Davis. Four days later, the same confidential informant purchased 61 grams of meth from him. The Nebraska State Patrol also aided in the investigation. WING is comprised of NSP, the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Sidney, Alliance, Gering, and Scottsbluff police departments, the acting U.S. Attorney’s office release states.

Sergio Jimenez, 21, of California, was sentenced Friday in federal court for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced him to 6.25 years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. During an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Nebraska State Patrol, Jimenez found three cellophane-wrapped bricks containing about 1.7 kgs of methenamine in a vest he was wearing under a blanket and jacket. Jimenez had been spotted by law enforcement conducting surveillance at the Jackson Street bus terminal in Omaha on Sept. 24, 2020, as he was searching through a duffle bag. Agents offered him a flashlight to assist with his search and noticed he seemed to only have a day’s worth of clothing with him. “Once Jimenez found his boarding pass, he walked away,” but one of the agents again approached Jiminez, told him he was a law enforcement officer, and asked him about his travel plans, which raised the agent’s suspicions — as did Jimenez’s attire on a warm day. At that time, “Jimenez refused to consent to a protective pat down or to lift his jacket so the agent could check for weapons,” the release states, so he was detained. At that point, agents noticed a “deformity at his waistline. Upon questioning, Jimenez admitted to possessing drugs on his person.”

