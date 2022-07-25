Advertisement

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: More rain chances with near seasonal highs this week

Emily's Monday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot week our break from the 90s and 100s has been noticeable Monday with highs keeping to the 70s under cloudier skies coming with light showers. Although Monday will be our coolest day this week we will stay clear of the 90s for a while!

Last 5 Days
Last 5 Days(wowt)

Rain chances also stay in the forecast for a couple more days before a drier pattern resumes. We’ll look ahead to clearing showers Monday night and a mainly dry but mostly cloudy day Tuesday ahead of showers and isolated storms after 4 PM. Early evening chances are quite isolated and arrive in the Metro after 4 PM. Highs climb to the mid 80s ahead of their arrival.

Tuesday evening chances
Tuesday evening chances(wowt)

After 9PM storm chances increase as another round builds in from the N. This could bring a few downpours and storms track S. They’ll clear the Metro after midnight and linger to the S into Wednesday morning.

Tuesday night chances
Tuesday night chances(wowt)

Wednesday will be a bit on the muggy side, similar to Tuesday, with highs near seasonal. 88 in the Metro. The evening hours bring returning spotty showers and storms that last into early Thursday before noticeably drier air moves in. With less humidity and highs in the 80s the end of the week will be comfortable for this time of year.

Muggy meter
Muggy meter(wowt)

Humidity climbs to kick off next week and so will the temperatures... beginning Sunday we make the jump into the low 90s and it’ll get warmer each day from there. By the middle of next week we will be near 100.

Next 5 days
Next 5 days(wowt)

