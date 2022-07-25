Community shares opinions on possible coal-burning extension at OPPD plant in North Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday afternoon, community members were invited to share their questions, concerns and ideas with an Omaha Public Power District Board member, following last month’s announcement that the company may vote to extend coal-burning operations at it’s North Omaha plant for three more years.

Eric Williams, the vice chair of the OPPD Board of Directors hosted the meeting at Miller Park.

“I hosted this meeting today to hear comments, questions and concerns about this proposal so I can be as informed as possible when we consider this for board action,” he says.

In 2014, OPPD passed their ‘Power with Purpose’ proposal, where they pledged to meet a goal of net-zero carbon production by 2050.

The proposal included the construction of two new natural gas facilities that would be used as needed. It also was aimed at retiring the North Omaha plant’s three natural gas burners after the final two coal burners were switched to natural gas, too.

The final two coal-burning units were expected to be switched to natural gas by the end of 2023, but now, it may be a few more years.

“Due to external circumstances and the timeline to approval of permits to connect new resources, OPPD staff has recommended to the board that we extend the current operations at North Omaha station through about 2026,″ says Williams.

“I would encourage people to realize that there are a lot of children in North Omaha who may be suffering invisible effects from this that will only effect them later in life,” says nearby resident Kate Gannon.

“North Omaha already has a high asthma rate, and a higher missing of school and emergencies because of that,” says Dr. David Corbin with the Nebraska Sierra Club.

Next month, OPPD board members will vote on one of two options that Williams says are both less than ideal.

Option one would continue with the plan that is currently in place: complete the conversion of the two final burners from coal to gas, and decommission the three other gas burners by the end of next year.

But, that comes with consequences.

“It’s possible that we would have an increased chance of service interruptions because we would decrease our energy generation capacity,” Williams says.

Option two would be the proposed extension: continue coal burning at the last two burners, and keeping the three gas burners up and running until 2026.

That means more harmful emissions into the environment, and more health impacts to North Omaha community members.

“I am disappointed that we are left with two options which are not the ideal path, but we have to make a decision based on what has happened so far and that’s in the best interest of the utility and the customer owners in our area,” Williams says.

“Well, the perfect solution would have been for OPPD to be able to stay on schedule,” Gannon says.

“I think I’m reasonable and if we need to do this slowly, we need to do this slowly, but as a member of this community I would like to see more people say ‘hey, we have a lot of kids living in this neighborhood of Omaha, let’s protect them.”

Gannon says she also believes more could have been done to prevent this.

“You cant force something to happen but as a member of the community I just want to put out there, why make us wait for this, surely there could have been some way to get one of the alternate power plants up and running so we wouldn’t have to be in this position.”

Dr. Corbin says if the proposal does pass, he thinks OPPD would need to take more steps to help the community.

“We’re trying to find out what’s the best solution for this, there’s a lot of other things they could do to make commitments to North Omaha, to have more solar here, to help with energy efficiency, since they’re going to be polluting the air for longer, they need to make some commitments to the North Omaha community.”

Williams says as a board member, if the extension is approved, he wants to push for those steps, too.

“I would like to see OPPD take additional steps that are incremental but move us forward on reliability and environmental sensitivity, things like supporting distributed energy resources at homes and businesses, increasing support for energy efficiency for customer owners, looking for ways to change the operations at North Omaha station, so we can decrease the frequency when we run the coal and gas facilities and rely on other resources to help reduce the emissions that are associated with those operations.”

