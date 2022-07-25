6 First Alert Traffic: M.U.D. working on 24th Street in Omaha in coming weeks
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Works Department is letting drivers know about a street restriction on 24th Street.
Beginning Monday, the intersection of South 24th Street and Douglas Street will have various lane restrictions for utility work and water main repair by M.U.D.
The restrictions are expected to be in place for the next three weeks.
