Omaha Little Bohemia Backyard Bash aims to support local businesses

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Little Bohemia is located in South Omaha. Saturday, at the corner of S. 13th and William Street, people gathered for the Little Bo Backyard Bash.

And while people certainly enjoyed the cocktails and singing, the event was intended to expose people to more, to what some locals say is an area in need of revitalization.

“For a new and emerging community, we really need to band together and make sure that we give the support that these small businesses so need,” said, Louis Smith, president of Little Bohemia Business Association.

And organizers hope that seeing Little Bohemia once will hook people for good.

“Getting people down here that may come down here and say, ‘Oh that’s a new business. Oh, that’s a new shop.’ That’s what we’re really looking for,” said Smith.

Some of those small businesses need the help after being hit hard by the pandemic. That includes the Infusion Brewing Company located across the street from where the event Saturday took place.

“You open up down here. We’re booming, and then the pandemic hits and we have bills to pay and no money coming in,” said Ryan Baburek, production manager at Infusion Brewing Company.

“We’ve seen tons of new faces, tons of people that haven’t known about us in the past. And we really want to keep those people coming back to the neighborhood,” said Baburek.

Two of the attendees, drinks in hand, enjoyed the event. Both were from North Omaha and don’t frequent Little Bohemia.

“We absolutely plan to come back. It’s a really nice area,” said Terrah Quinlin.

“We like that small town feel in the middle of Omaha,” said Jan Anglin.

Ryan from the Infusion Brewing Company is hopeful that events like this and others will help boost the area.

“Everything starts somewhere. And we hope that we can get to a point of being a good district too in the town,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.