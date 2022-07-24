Omaha Fire Department: Juveniles accidentally set couch on fire, cause damage to home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A couch that accidentally caught on fire resulted in significant damage to an Omaha duplex.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a two-story duplex near Mormon Bridge Road & Hanover Circle at 5:10 p.m. Saturday.

After arriving, crews saw the interior landing of the home’s stairs were on fire, and the blaze was spreading to the second floor. The fire was contained after a short time.

After an investigation, Omaha Fire says they determined the fire was caused accidentally.

Omaha Fire says two juveniles were playing with a torch lighter in the home’s basement and ignited a couch. The juveniles told a parent about the fire. The parent tried to extinguish the fire, before trying to move the couch out of the basement with the help of a neighbor.

They managed to move the couch up the stairs while it was still on fire, before having to leave it on the landing. The parent and neighbor then evacuated and called 911.

The neighbor had burns on their hand but refused treatment or transport to the hospital. The parent had no injuries.

Roughly $50,000 in damages were caused to the structure due to the fire.

