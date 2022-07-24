Advertisement

Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill Fremont County campers

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A man is facing charges after threatening to kill campers at the Fremont County Campgrounds.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says the initial call came in on Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. for a man harassing campers.

Before police arrived, the man allegedly fled to a wooded area near a golf course, and officers couldn’t locate him.

Saturday deputies were called back to the golf course where they were able to locate the suspect, identified by authorities as 56-year-old Jeffery Bloomfield, and place him under arrest.

A search of his person found stolen property for a Sidney resident.

Bloomfield is facing charges for burglary, theft and harassment.

