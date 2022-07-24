Advertisement

Huskers Fan Day information for Tuesday night

By Joe Nugent
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fan Day will be Tuesday night, the night before the team opens fall camp. It will start at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. Fans can enter at gates 3 and 24 on the south side of Memorial Stadium. The clear bag policy will not be in effect but there will be inspections.

Parking will be $7, everyone can bring water with them and with the heat expected that’s a great idea. Scott Frost’s line is only for kids heading into 8th grade and younger, and the program is no longer accepting applications for spots in his line.

