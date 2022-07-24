Huskers Fan Day information for Tuesday night

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fan Day will be Tuesday night, the night before the team opens fall camp. It will start at 6 p.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. Fans can enter at gates 3 and 24 on the south side of Memorial Stadium. The clear bag policy will not be in effect but there will be inspections.

Parking will be $7, everyone can bring water with them and with the heat expected that’s a great idea. Scott Frost’s line is only for kids heading into 8th grade and younger, and the program is no longer accepting applications for spots in his line.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.