David’s Morning Forecast - Less humid today, rain likely Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few isolated storms developed early this morning south of Omaha. These storms could affect areas south of Highway 2 through 9am, but the entire area should be dry by mid-morning. Partly sunny skies will be the rule for the rest of the day, with temperatures warming from the 70s into the 80s by Noon. It will still feel like Summer this afternoon with a high near 89 in Omaha, but a north breeze will drop our humidity levels so it will feel a little more comfortable. Certainly feeling better than yesterday’s 100 degree weather!

Today's Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances return tonight as a storm systems spreads out into the plains. Rain becomes likely after 3am in the metro, with showers and a few rumbles of thunder expected for early Monday morning. Showers should become more hit and miss by late morning into the afternoon, however we may not dry out entirely until the late afternoon hours.

Rain Chances Monday (WOWT)

The clouds and showers will likely keep temperatures on the cool side for July, with highs in the low to middle 70s. Rainfall is not expected to be terribly heavy, but a quarter to half-inch of rain is possible for areas near and south of I-80. A few spots could potentially see up to an inch of rain if we see some thunderstorm activity early Monday morning.

Rainfall Potential Monday (WOWT)

Generally drier weather returns for the remainder of the week along with more summer-like temperatures. Highs should reach the middle to upper 80s each day. A few more storms are possible Wednesday night into Thursday, but coverage appears limited at this point. Temperatures try to climb back into the 90s by the end of the week into the upcoming weekend.

