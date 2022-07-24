David’s Evening Forecast - Fantastic Summer evening, rain likely Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blue skies with lots of sunshine made for a great Summer afternoon across the area. Temperatures warmed into the middle and upper 80s for most, very typical for this time of year. However, humidity levels dropped off this afternoon helping it to feel much more comfortable compared to the past couple of days. It should be a great evening to get outdoors! Temperatures will cool into the 70s as we approach sunset, with overnight lows dipping into the 60s.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds increase overnight as our next storm system approaches the area. Showers and storms will break out across northern Kansas and Missouri early Monday morning, initially well south of the Omaha metro. However, that rain will slowly spread our way and showers are likely by mid-morning. The morning drive may be dry, but expect on and off showers to move in by 9am, sticking with us into the afternoon.

Rain Chances Monday (WOWT)

The clouds and rain showers will result in some rather cool weather for July. Temperatures may be in the 60s across parts of central and southern Nebraska. With more scattered shower activity in the metro, I think we warm into the middle 70s, but that is still more than 10 degrees below average for July!

Cool Temperatures Monday (WOWT)

Rain should move out by late afternoon, with dry conditions overnight. A spotty storm is possible again on Tuesday but temperatures will be back in the 80s. We warm into the upper 80s on Wednesday but another cold front will bring a chance for scattered storms Wednesday night. That will drop highs back into the lower 80s for Thursday and Friday. Summer heat slowly returns by the upcoming weekend with highs climbing back to around 90 degrees.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

