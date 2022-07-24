1 dead, 1 injured in Harrison County crash

HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - One person was killed and another injured in a single-car crash overnight.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, two people were traveling southbound in a 2019 Chevy Cruze on 335th Street and approached a turn at the intersection with Merrick Place around 2:49 a.m. Sunday.

The driver did not make the turn and left the road, striking two trees.

The passenger in the car, identified as 21-year-old Faith Staska of Missouri Valley, Iowa, was killed in the crash. The driver of the car, also of Missouri Valley, was injured and transported to the hospital. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

