Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 22
This week’s most-viewed coverage included a car fire on I-80, a local farmers market fighting off rumors and a police maneuver that confused some drivers.
6. Missing cat found dead on Bellevue park grill
The severed head of a cat previously reported missing was found on a public grill at Two Springs Park.
5. Fiery crash briefly shuts down I-80 in both directions at Missouri River
Interstate 80 was shut down in both directions in Council Bluffs after a fiery crash involving a semi and a car just east of the Missouri River.
4. Wenninghoff Farm owners fight off rumors of closing
The owners of Wenninghoff’s Farm say rumors have slowed business at their indoor farmers market.
3. Family of five arrested in fireworks attack
Several members of the same family were arrested in connection with a Fourth of July roman candle assault that left two men severely injured.
2. Part mystery disturbs pickup owners
Many of us have owned a vehicle we babied, but that didn’t prevent a Nebraska couple from paying a major repair cost.
1. Omaha Police maneuver alarms drivers
A video circulating on social media of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern, but it’s actually a tactic used to control traffic flow.
