Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 22

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a car fire on I-80, a local farmers market fighting off rumors and a police maneuver that confused some drivers.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 22.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Missing cat found dead on Bellevue park grill

The severed head of a cat previously reported missing was found on a public grill at Two Springs Park.

5. Fiery crash briefly shuts down I-80 in both directions at Missouri River

Interstate 80 was shut down in both directions in Council Bluffs after a fiery crash involving a semi and a car just east of the Missouri River.

4. Wenninghoff Farm owners fight off rumors of closing

The owners of Wenninghoff’s Farm say rumors have slowed business at their indoor farmers market.

3. Family of five arrested in fireworks attack

Several members of the same family were arrested in connection with a Fourth of July roman candle assault that left two men severely injured.

2. Part mystery disturbs pickup owners

Many of us have owned a vehicle we babied, but that didn’t prevent a Nebraska couple from paying a major repair cost.

1. Omaha Police maneuver alarms drivers

A video circulating on social media of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern, but it’s actually a tactic used to control traffic flow.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Omaha Police ‘slow down’ maneuver confuses, concerns drivers
2. 70-year-old man badly hurt in dog attack in west Omaha
3. July 4 fireworks attack update: Sarpy County authorities arrest five suspects
4. Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery
5. Portion of West Omaha road to close temporarily
6. Bellevue Police file active arrest warrant for flooring contractor
