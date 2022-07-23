Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - July 22

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, July 22.

The severed head of a cat previously reported missing was found on a public grill at Two Springs Park.

Interstate 80 was shut down in both directions in Council Bluffs after a fiery crash involving a semi and a car just east of the Missouri River.

The owners of Wenninghoff’s Farm say rumors have slowed business at their indoor farmers market.

Word of mouth and social media are fueling rumors that a long-time family-owned business in Omaha has shut down.

Several members of the same family were arrested in connection with a Fourth of July roman candle assault that left two men severely injured.

Many of us have owned a vehicle we babied, but that didn’t prevent a Nebraska couple from paying a major repair cost.

A video circulating on social media of an Omaha Police patrol vehicle weaving back and forth across lanes of a local expressway garnered some concern, but it’s actually a tactic used to control traffic flow.

