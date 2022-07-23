Sarpy County woman changes plea to no contest in murder case

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Sarpy County woman pleads no contest to shooting and killing her husband three years ago.

But not to murder, as charged.

“Based on the nature and circumstances of the offense, I’m setting your bond at $2 million, 10%.”

Anne Valgora appeared in court again Friday, our camera wasn’t allowed in the courtroom.

Valgora changed her plea from not guilty to first-degree murder to no contest to first-degree assault and destruction of physical evidence. As part of the plea, the defense asked for a maximum of 40 years in prison, a reduction from a potential maximum of 52 total years.

“Our office doesn’t make sentencing recommendations we strongly believe that’s a decision for the judge to make. That being said there’s always discussions about what charges. What each charge carries for potential maximum or minimum sentence,” said Ben Perlman.

In court, Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Ben Perlman laid out what happened in the early morning hours of June 18, 2019.

Valgora and her husband Steven Olson were watching TV in a first-floor bedroom at a house at Sherman and Fillmore Streets in Papillion.

After Olson fell asleep at the foot of the bed, Valgora covered his head with blankets, took a handgun, and fired one deadly shot into Olson’s head.

She called the police 10-12 hours later saying her husband had been killed. The gun was later found wrapped in garments in a clothes dryer.

The defense had no comment on the description of events that night.

“The same factors we look at for any case in deciding whether or not to make a plea offer is really grounded in the facts that we have and the evidence that we would present and that we expect the defense to put on.”

Anne Valgora will be sentenced in a Sarpy County courtroom on October 31.

