Advertisement

OPPD officials prepared for extreme heat as temperatures rise

OPPD is part of the Southwest Power Pool, 14 states working together to make sure all of their customers have power when they need it most.
Temperatures could move into the triple digits over the next couple of days.
By John Chapman
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures could move into the triple digits over the next couple of days and officials at OPPD say their customers do not have to worry about keeping those air conditioners running.

OPPD is prepared for the summer heat. Officials say right now there is enough energy to power all of OPPD’s customers, even at above-peak energy usage.

OPPD is part of the Southwest Power Pool, 14 states working together to make sure all of their customers have power when they need it most.

“We transmit power to the places that need it most and vice versa so it’s kind of an energy marketplace, so as power might be needed elsewhere if we have a surplus we’re sending it elsewhere, they’re buying it from us, and vice versa so we’re lucky to have this big pool to pull from so we can supplement our own resources if needed,” said Jodie Baker, OPPD.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska couple disturbed over major pickup repair, asks Nissan to crack the mystery
Iowa DOT asks NYPD to find old license plates after reports of old plates in New York City
jail generic
Sarpy County CASA director arrested, placed on leave
Several people experienced burns in a random attack in Sarpy County on July 4, 2022, that left...
July 4 fireworks attack suspects appear in Sarpy County court
The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding the people involved in an assault...
July 4 fireworks attack update: Sarpy County authorities arrest five suspects

Latest News

Federal court sentenced two people to a total of over 17 years for participation in drug conspiracy
Sarpy County woman changes plea to no contest in murder case
Business owners near Field Club neighborhood raise concerns over traffic dangers
Santa Lucia Festival helps revitalize Omaha’s Little Italy