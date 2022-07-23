OPPD officials prepared for extreme heat as temperatures rise

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures could move into the triple digits over the next couple of days and officials at OPPD say their customers do not have to worry about keeping those air conditioners running.

OPPD is prepared for the summer heat. Officials say right now there is enough energy to power all of OPPD’s customers, even at above-peak energy usage.

OPPD is part of the Southwest Power Pool, 14 states working together to make sure all of their customers have power when they need it most.

“We transmit power to the places that need it most and vice versa so it’s kind of an energy marketplace, so as power might be needed elsewhere if we have a surplus we’re sending it elsewhere, they’re buying it from us, and vice versa so we’re lucky to have this big pool to pull from so we can supplement our own resources if needed,” said Jodie Baker, OPPD.

