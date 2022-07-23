Advertisement

Omaha Police investigating Friday night armed robbery

(CBS46)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Speedee Mart.

According to Omaha Police, a robbery happened at a Speedee Mart near South 120th Street and Westwood Lane at 11:44 p.m. Friday.

A store employee allegedly told police that a man entered the store, showed a handgun and demanded money.

Police described the suspect as a Black male wearing all black clothes. He was last seen fleeing south from the store on foot.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

