Omaha P.A.C.E. baseball event aims to honor first responders

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday young athletes grabbed a bat to honor fallen heroes.

The Police Athletics for Community Engagement, or P.A.C.E., teamed up with Concerns of Police Survivors to put together a day all about baseball.

The young athletes played a series of games with the goal of reaching 563 minutes of activity.

Those minutes represent the 563 law enforcement and first responders nationally who have died in the line of duty within the last year.

“We’ve got about 20 to 40 kids playing each hour starting at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., so we should well exceed that number of activities and we’re really excited,” said Deputy Chief Steve Cerveny with Omaha Police.

“This is going to be a warm day,” said Saul Soltero with P.A.C.E. Athletics. “All you see is the heat advisories and everything, but these kids really want to be out here and the parents, God bless them, they’re supporting the kids’ efforts.”

P.A.C.E. is a nonprofit that offers free athletic programs to thousands of underserved kids in the metro.

The program pairs kids with local law enforcement and first responders in team sports. It aims to build a stronger relationship with the surrounding neighborhoods and reduce juvenile crime.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.