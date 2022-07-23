Omaha house fire causes estimated $375,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire showing heavy smoke Saturday.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near 132nd and Blondo at 11:54 a.m. Saturday.

Crews could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-story home when they arrived.

The fire was extinguished after a short time.

Everyone was out of the house and no injuries were reported.

It’s estimated the fire caused roughly $175,000 in damages to the structure and $200,000 to the home’s contents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.