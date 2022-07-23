Advertisement

Fugitive arrested ordering late night snack

Landa in custody, facing several charges
21-year-old Dylan Landa arrested late Friday.
21-year-old Dylan Landa arrested late Friday.(Courtesy Photo)
By Melanie Standiford
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It was the need to order food that brought a young man out of hiding on Friday.

According to the North Platte Police Department, 21-year-old Dylan Landa was arrested in front of a local North Platte restaurant at around 11:25 p.m. after eluding law enforcement for over sixteen hours.

Landa is accused of shoplifting a red camouflage hooding from the I-80 Flying J truck stop around 7 a.m., Friday.

According to law enforcement, Landa is no stranger to the law, known for drug use and frequent stays at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

NPPD said Landa was spotted shortly after the theft but ran from a Lincoln County deputy. Landa stole a car and ran again. At 9 a.m. the search for Landa was called off. Law enforcement considered the possibility of him being “armed and dangerous,” but later stated he has never exhibited violence. They added that every person who acts erratically is considered potentially armed and dangerous.

Landa ordered food, placing the order at 11:25 p.m., Friday. Once the restaurant crew recognized him, they told him his order was messed up and they contacted law enforcement. The location is known but is not being released. Landa was not alone, he was driving a white car with a passenger who was also taken into custody.

Landa is in custody at the Lincoln County Detention Center. His records show him being booked on July 23, 2022. He is facing charges of resisting officer, theft by unlawful taking $0-$500, two counts of contempt of court, forgery (first degree), burglary.

