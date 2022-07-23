Federal court sentenced two people to a total of over 17 years for participation in drug conspiracy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Nebraska reported weekly sentencing updates.

U.S. Attorney Jan Sharp’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Nzingha Eureka Simmons, 30, and Todd Daniel Kowal, 38, were sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher for participation in a methamphetamine drug conspiracy. Simmons was sentenced to over five years and Kowal was sentenced to over 12 years. In an investigation with Omaha police, it’s reported Kowal and Simmons sold meth to a confidential source on two occasions in 2020. Police went to a hotel parking lot in October 2020 on reports of a person slumped over in a car and according to the release, officers found Simmons in the driver’s seat and Kowal in the passenger seat. About 14 grams of meth mixture was found in Simmons’ car during a search and after consent to search Kowal’s car nearby officers found about 64 grams of meth in his car as well. The release further states officers seized over 280 grams of meth from a bedroom Simmons and Kowal shared that same day.

Omar Vaillant, Jr., 40, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over seven years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with Omaha police, officers suspected a drug deal during a surveillance operation in April 2021 after witnessing a hand-to-hand trade between people in two cars according to the release. When approaching the car, officers saw an open can of beer and identified the driver as Vaillant Jr. A black bag was found in the trunk during a search, and while searching the bag officials found 36 grams of meth, a digital scale, baggies, and a gun the release states. It’s reported he admitted to having meth and the gun.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.