David’s Morning Forecast - One more day of intense heat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures starting off quite warm around the metro this morning, most of the area waking up to readings in the middle 70s along with humid conditions. Plenty of sunshine and a south to southwest breeze will mean a very quick warm-up today. We’ll be in the middle 80s by 9am, with temperatures in the 90s by Noon. Highs should reach the upper 90s for the metro, but clouds should arrive this afternoon just in time to keep the thermometer from hitting 100 degrees.

Next 5 Days (WOWT)

However, with the humidity, the heat index index will still climb well above 100 degrees. We’ll likely see the heat index reach 105 in Omaha, if not higher. Be sure to take extra caution if you will be spending an extended period of time outdoors this afternoon or early evening as heat related illnesses can develop quickly when the heat index is above 105 degrees.

Heat Index This Afternoon (WOWT)

A cold front will begin to move into the area this evening, bringing a chance for storms and relief from the heat. An isolated storm is possible as early as 4pm, but the better chances will hold off until after 6pm. Scattered storms are likely along the cold front, approaching the metro area by 7 or 8pm. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a couple stronger storms are possible, especially north of Omaha. Thunderstorms will likely already be winding down by Midnight.

Storm chance this evening (WOWT)

Temperatures will be a bit more reasonable on Sunday, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s. Another round of showers and a few storms is expected late Sunday into Monday, helping to keep Monday even cooler. Highs should remain in the 80s for much of next week, closer to the average high for this time of year.

Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.