David’s Evening Forecast - Hot evening, a few storms tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Intense heat across the metro once again today, this afternoon bringing the hottest weather of the week. High temperatures touch 100 degrees for parts of the metro with the heat index around 105 degrees. The intense heat will stick with us for several hours into the early evening. A cold front pushing its way through central Nebraska will bring us a chance for thunderstorms after 6pm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for central and northeastern Nebraska until 10pm. The watch does not include the Omaha or Lincoln areas. Storms are expected in the metro between 8 and 10pm, then moving out by Midnight. Storms will be scattered in nature, so not everyone will see rain.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10pm (WOWT)

A few more isolated storms are possible between 3 and 6am Sunday morning, but we should be dry around the metro by 7am. Cloud skies in the morning will give way to partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm, but not nearly as hot as the past few days with highs right around 88 degrees. That’s right were we should be for this time of year.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Our next chance for rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday morning. A wide area of showers and a few isolated thunderstorms is expected to overspread the region before sunrise on Monday. That rain could stick around through the midday hours bring a few spots a nice soaking. The clouds and showers could bring us a rather cool day for July’s standards, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for much of the day.

Rain potential Monday morning (WOWT)

Drier weather will return for the rest of the week, with only an isolated storm or two possible Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures should be in the middle to upper 80s for most of the week, a nice change from what we have seen the last several days.

High temperatures next week (WOWT)

