Celebration of life held for Marlin Briscoe

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday inside Baxter Arena a celebration of life is held for Marlin “The Magician” Briscoe.

Friends and family attended to remember, honor and tell stories about Marlin.

Briscoe was a standout player at Omaha South and a college football star at UNO. In the national football league, he was the first ever black quarterback to start in the NFL. In his pro career, he made a pro bowl and was a two-time Superbowl champ with the Miami dolphins.

Saturday, people spoke about his accomplishments and how he revolutionized the game forever.

“He was a pioneer who despite the racial and social challenges and barriers he had to endure, he persevered and quite literally achieved things that were not possible before his time,” said Adrian Dowell, the UNO Athletic Director.

“You watch the current quarterbacks in the NFL such as Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, Kylar Murray, Lamar Jackson, you’re watching what marlin did. Marlin was the Mike Vick of his days, or Mike Vick was the Marlin Briscoe of his days,” said actor John Beasley.

Back in 2016, he was inducted into the college football hall of fame. But Briscoe is no longer eligible for the pro football hall of fame. But due to the difference he made to the game of football, Roger Sayers says he should be considered for the NFL contributor hall of fame.

“The contributor hall of fame is a part of the NFL. It is that portion of the hall of fame that recognizes individuals who shaped and influenced pro football. Can you think of any better candidate than marlin?” said Roger Sayer

Speakers at the celebration of life not only talked about his on-the-field accomplishments but as well as the things the magician achieved off the field. As well as the impact he made on the Omaha community and what type of person he was.

“You can count on him giving his best. You couldn’t make him quit. His model never gives up on anything big or small. Or it will become a habit. No quitting allowed said,” Johnny Rodgers.

“He was an amazing, amazing human being and the message he had for those young people was not about sports but it was about life, it was about education and being the best you can be”

